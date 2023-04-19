Parents: Nate and McKayla Haack. Weight: 7 Ibs., 9 oz. Length: 18.5 in. Siblings: Ruby Etta and Lyla Lucille. Grandparents: Dave and Diane Haack, Butte; Pat and Shannon Patterson, Bozeman. Great-grandparents: Gordon Guffey, Butte; Rita Patterson, Great Falls.

Parents: Hailey and Nate Thompson. Weight: 7 Ibs., 7.6 oz. Length: 21 in. Sibling: Quinn Thompson. Grandparents: Shauna and Keith Ogolin, Butte; Alison and John Thompson, Columbia Falls. Great-grandparents: Karolyn and Fred Ogolin, Butte; the late Joan and the late Robert Geach, Butte; the late Eva and the late John Thompson, Butte; the late Jeannette and Jess Cookey, Butte.