April 18
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Kaius Gordon Haack
Parents: Nate and McKayla Haack. Weight: 7 Ibs., 9 oz. Length: 18.5 in. Siblings: Ruby Etta and Lyla Lucille. Grandparents: Dave and Diane Haack, Butte; Pat and Shannon Patterson, Bozeman. Great-grandparents: Gordon Guffey, Butte; Rita Patterson, Great Falls.
April 18
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Beau Robert Thompson
Parents: Hailey and Nate Thompson. Weight: 7 Ibs., 7.6 oz. Length: 21 in. Sibling: Quinn Thompson. Grandparents: Shauna and Keith Ogolin, Butte; Alison and John Thompson, Columbia Falls. Great-grandparents: Karolyn and Fred Ogolin, Butte; the late Joan and the late Robert Geach, Butte; the late Eva and the late John Thompson, Butte; the late Jeannette and Jess Cookey, Butte.
April 12
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Rosalina Olivia Nix
Parents: Ieasha Nelson and Caleb Nix, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 12 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Vinniferra Nix.
April 12
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Quentin Joseph Neff
Parents: Aidan Rooney and Colton Neff. Weight: 5 Ibs., 12 oz. Length: 18 in. Sibling: Oakleigh May Thompson. Grandparents: Angela Neff and Katie Rooney. Great-grandparents: Mike and Connie, the late Mary Pat Rooney, and Timothy Rooney.