St. James Healthcare

May 31

Boy: Rhett Joseph Maverick Anderson

Parents: J. Blaine and Aspen Nicole Anderson III, Dillon. Weight: 6 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19 in. Sibling: Jay Blaine Anderson. Grandparents: Anita and Michael McNeill, Florence; J.B. Anderson, Dillon; and Jann and Gene Potter, Twin Bridges.

Community Hospital of Anaconda

June 1

Boy: Adam Isaac Misiura

Parents: Carrie and Mike Misiura. Weight: 9 lbs. Length: 22 in. Siblings: Willow Mae and Zachary Misiura. Grandparents: Dorothy Walker, Tooele, Utah; Audrey and Ron Misiura, Princeton, Minnesota. Great-grandparents: Marcia Walker, Casper, Wyoming; Lois Parke, Tooele, Utah.

St. James Healthcare

June 2

Boy: Jackson Leo Mezzapesa

Parents: Steven and Sarah Mezzapesa, Whitehall. Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz. Length: 19½ in. Sibling: Tomacina Mezzapesa. Grandparents: John and Suzanne Mezzapesa, Whitehall; Jim and Stephanie DeQuattro, Paso Robles, California.

June 2

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Wyatt Jonathan Filius

Parents: Jon and Tara Filius, Butte. Weight: 5 Ibs., 11 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Richard and Laurie O’Donohue, Bozeman; Krag and Wetona Filius, Butte; and Patti and Paul Crosby, Florida.

June 2

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Bianca Espinales-Martinez

Parents: Inocencia Bianca Martinez and Franklin Espinal. Weight: 8 lbs., 13 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Tina Marie Santos, Butte; Doris Castillo, Honduras; Raynerio Espinal, Honduras. Great-grandparents: Annette Hernandez, Butte; Terry Reese, Butte; Richard Ruwinski, Three Rivers, Michigan.

June 5

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Oaklyn James Crum

Parents: Andrew and Samantha Crum, Anaconda. Weight: 6 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 19¼ in. Siblings: Dawsyn Marie and Weylyn Josephine. Grandparents: Lisa and Tim Petritz, and Ron and Tammy Spoelder, Helena. Great-grandparents: Mike and Glenda Crum, and Nancy Purbaugh, all of Anaconda.