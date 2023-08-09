July 13

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Erin Alexis McCreedy

Parents: Cody and Shelby McCreedy. Weight: 6 lbs., 7.2 oz. Length: 18 in. Sibling: Aiden McCreedy. Grandparents: Tiffany and Kevin McCreedy, Houston, Texas; Steve Wilkinson, Kooskia, Idaho; and Rhonda Ouchida, Vancouver, Washington.

July 27

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Girl: Parker Jean Hettick

Parents: Heather and Matt Hettick. Weight: 6 lbs., 3.5 oz. Length: 18.5 in. Siblings: Bolton, Witten and Leyton Hettick. Grandparents: Laurie and Gary White, Marcie and Jack Hettick, and Kris Bahr. Great-grandparents: Sandi and Leroy Seccomb, Inge and Gary White, Linda Hettick, and Pat Jorgenson.

July 31

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Levi Robert Paull

Parents: Justin and Jamie Paull. Weight: 6 lbs., 10.2 oz. Length: 19.75 in. Sibling: Olivia Paull. Grandparents: Bob and Lonie Oakland, Michelle Paull and Randy Taus. Great-grandparents: Dave and Sherry Arehart.

Aug. 1

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Journey Cooney

Parents: Megan and Wyatt Cooney, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Justin, Luke and Lenni.