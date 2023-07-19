July 7

Holy Cross Hospital, Layton, Utah

Boy: Kroy Zachary Bunney

Parents: Kayla and Zach Bunney, Layton, Utah. Weight: 8 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Mary Kaye and Dean Ericson, Dana Bunney, and Tom Bunney, all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Kay Ericson, and Don and Judy Hawkinson, all of Butte.

July 14

St. James Healthcare

Girl: June Ethel Foster

Parents: Nicole and Cody Foster, Deer Lodge. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Benjamin and Theodore Foster. Grandparents: Zane and Jodi Cozby, Deer Lodge; Sonja Foster, Butte; and Cory Henson, Ennis. Great-grandparents: Dorothy Christensen, Deer Lodge; Bobbi Wiekel, Butte; and Millie Haggard, Missoula.

July 14

St. James Healthcare

Boy: Kaine Raymond Hibnes

Parents: Lisa and Ray Hibnes, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Ellis Hibnes. Grandparents: Dee and Jean Sullivan, Butte; and Bill and Mary Hibnes, Big Timber.

July 14

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Isla Louise Camille Dunbar

Parents: Matthew Dunbar and Cassandra Weber, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 21 in. Sibling: Rowan Dunbar. Grandparents: Bob Dunbar and Fran Dunbar, both of Corvallis; Donna Strong, Hamilton; and David Weber and Golda Weber, both of Stevensville.

July 18

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Rhen Robert Mereness

Parents: Kail and Chelsea Mereness. Weight: 9 lbs., 5.5 oz. Length: 21in. Siblings: Rylan and Rhett Clark. Grandparents: Tyke and Cheri Galle, Anaconda; Allen and Steph Green, Anaconda; Bill Gross and Kristi Dayle, Columbus; and Alan Mereness and Kris Egan, Forsyth. Great-grandparents: Robert Mereness, Forsyth; Florence Galle, Anaconda; and John Ryan and Renee Schaff, Bozeman.

July 18

St. James Healthcare

Girl: Stella Jean Jamieson

Parents: Ben and Libby Jamieson, Anaconda. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Don and Jennifer Ray, Darby; and Andrew and Maureen Jamieson, Vancouver, Washington.