July 7
Holy Cross Hospital, Layton, Utah
Boy: Kroy Zachary Bunney
Parents: Kayla and Zach Bunney, Layton, Utah. Weight: 8 lbs., 15 oz. Length: 20½ in. Grandparents: Mary Kaye and Dean Ericson, Dana Bunney, and Tom Bunney, all of Butte. Great-grandparents: Kay Ericson, and Don and Judy Hawkinson, all of Butte.
July 14
St. James Healthcare
Girl: June Ethel Foster
Parents: Nicole and Cody Foster, Deer Lodge. Weight: 6 lbs., 14 oz. Length: 19¾ in. Siblings: Benjamin and Theodore Foster. Grandparents: Zane and Jodi Cozby, Deer Lodge; Sonja Foster, Butte; and Cory Henson, Ennis. Great-grandparents: Dorothy Christensen, Deer Lodge; Bobbi Wiekel, Butte; and Millie Haggard, Missoula.
July 14
St. James Healthcare
Boy: Kaine Raymond Hibnes
Parents: Lisa and Ray Hibnes, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Ellis Hibnes. Grandparents: Dee and Jean Sullivan, Butte; and Bill and Mary Hibnes, Big Timber.
July 14
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Isla Louise Camille Dunbar
Parents: Matthew Dunbar and Cassandra Weber, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 7 oz. Length: 21 in. Sibling: Rowan Dunbar. Grandparents: Bob Dunbar and Fran Dunbar, both of Corvallis; Donna Strong, Hamilton; and David Weber and Golda Weber, both of Stevensville.
July 18
Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Rhen Robert Mereness
Parents: Kail and Chelsea Mereness. Weight: 9 lbs., 5.5 oz. Length: 21in. Siblings: Rylan and Rhett Clark. Grandparents: Tyke and Cheri Galle, Anaconda; Allen and Steph Green, Anaconda; Bill Gross and Kristi Dayle, Columbus; and Alan Mereness and Kris Egan, Forsyth. Great-grandparents: Robert Mereness, Forsyth; Florence Galle, Anaconda; and John Ryan and Renee Schaff, Bozeman.
July 18
St. James Healthcare
Girl: Stella Jean Jamieson
Parents: Ben and Libby Jamieson, Anaconda. Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Don and Jennifer Ray, Darby; and Andrew and Maureen Jamieson, Vancouver, Washington.