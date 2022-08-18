 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area births

Area births

Aug. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Jaylynn Danielle Buell

Parents: Amie Hastie and Dustin Buell, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Siblings: Mercy Buell and Jaxton Thomas. Grandparents: Annissa Hastie, Doug Ohren, Nicole Buell and Jack Buell.

Aug. 16

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Abigale Lee Hoffman

Parents: Jesse and Marisa Hoffman, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 8 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Deborah Perry and Donald Hoffman, both of Butte. Great-grandmother: Virginia Shields of Casa Grande, Arizona.

