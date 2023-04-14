April 10
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Mayson Jay LeProwse
Parents: Jered and Cassandra LeProwse. Weight: 7 lbs., 8.3 oz. Length: 20¼ in. Siblings: McKinley, Cole and Cade LeProwse. Grandparents: Joseph and Lori Harvey; Walt LeProwse. Great-grandparent: Carol Harvey.
April 11
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Alaina Kai Smelich
Parents: Kali and Gregory Smelich. Weight: 6 lbs., 10 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Phyl Smelich, Butte; Ray Smelich, Butte; Linda Cummings and Tore Lydersen, both of Bothell, Washington.
People are also reading…
April 12
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Whaylon Anthony Sutherlin
Parents: Buck and Tonni Sutherlin. Weight: 8 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 20 in. Sibling: Ardoyne Vincent Sutherlin. Grandparents: Joe Canzona; Stacey Hoffman (Tonni); John “Buck” and Katherine Sutherlin.
April 12
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Jack Laz Krzan
Parents: Lisa and Josh Krzan. Weight: 7 Ibs. 1.2 oz. Length: 20 in. Grandparents: Kathy and Ton Lazlovich; Jody and Mike Krzan. Great-grandparents: Vonnie and Jack Dahlman; Ruth and Ray Laslovich; Rose and Gil Lemelin; Edelgard and Karl Krzan.