Arctic front likely to bring snow and prolonged cold

The arctic cold front could arrive Sunday and linger like an unwanted guest in southwest Montana.

Snow could join the fray. There’s a chance Monday that a combination of cold, snow and blowing snow could create conditions considered a major weather risk.

The National Weather Service predicts a prolonged period where daily high temperatures might not exceed 10 degrees and lows could reach 20 degrees below zero or colder. It expressed moderate confidence that temperatures will stay below 10 degrees after Sunday.

The weather service said the “potentially dangerous cold period” could include periods of light snow Sunday through Monday and periods of moderate to heavy snow as the arctic front passes.

“Near term forecast models do not indicate another change in pattern until after the 25th,” the National Weather Service reported.

The weather service office in Missoula said Tuesday that although arctic cold fronts are not unusual in Montana in December this front could have a comparatively longer duration and more intense cold.