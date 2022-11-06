 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Arctic cold and moisture likely to produce regional snow

  • 0
Snow likely

The National Weather Service predicts snow for Butte on Monday and Tuesday. In this file photo from Dec. 2021, Shane Martin shovels the sidewalk near his house on Platinum Street. 

 Duncan Adams, The Montana Standard

The National Weather Service’s office in Missoula warned Sunday that the season’s first push of arctic air will bring temperatures cold enough in the days ahead to be dangerous to anyone in western Montana unprepared for the plunge.

The forecast focuses on Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

The National Weather Service said western Montana will be impacted most, with a 75 percent probability of temperatures in the teens and single digits. Northwest Montana has a 50 percent probability of temperatures below zero.

Forecasts for Butte and Anaconda are similar for Monday. Both predict snow.

For Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, the chance of precipitation is 90 percent, according to the National Weather Service, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

For Butte-Silver Bow County, the chance of snow Monday is about 80 percent, with similar expected accumulation.

People are also reading…

That snowfall event should taper off around mid-day, the National Weather Service said.

Another round of moisture could bring more snow to the region Monday from about sunset into Tuesday.

That precipitation could yield tricky road conditions, especially for Homestake Pass, said Dan Zumpfe, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Missoula.

Temperatures in Butte will drop in the days ahead, hitting about 8 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, 2 degrees Wednesday and 5 degrees Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jack's NFL Week 9 picks against the spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News