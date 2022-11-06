Arctic cold and moisture likely to produce regional snow

The National Weather Service’s office in Missoula warned Sunday that the season’s first push of arctic air will bring temperatures cold enough in the days ahead to be dangerous to anyone in western Montana unprepared for the plunge.

The forecast focuses on Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

The National Weather Service said western Montana will be impacted most, with a 75 percent probability of temperatures in the teens and single digits. Northwest Montana has a 50 percent probability of temperatures below zero.

Forecasts for Butte and Anaconda are similar for Monday. Both predict snow.

For Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, the chance of precipitation is 90 percent, according to the National Weather Service, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

For Butte-Silver Bow County, the chance of snow Monday is about 80 percent, with similar expected accumulation.

That snowfall event should taper off around mid-day, the National Weather Service said.

Another round of moisture could bring more snow to the region Monday from about sunset into Tuesday.

That precipitation could yield tricky road conditions, especially for Homestake Pass, said Dan Zumpfe, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Missoula.

Temperatures in Butte will drop in the days ahead, hitting about 8 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, 2 degrees Wednesday and 5 degrees Thursday.