Architectural firms plans to renovate Club 13

Sometime in the near future the long-vacant Club 13 building at 13 W. Broadway St., will be renovated and revived according to historic preservation standards to house SMA Architecture + Design’s Butte studio.

The Montana-based firm provides architecture, preservation, interior design, and planning services statewide.

The building was purchased by SMA in 2021, and in collaboration with the Butte-Silver Bow Historic Preservation Office, its design is progressing and will be finalized later this year.

According to a SMA news release, the building will be brought up to current building code and accessibility standards. In addition, its façade will be returned to its original design and will include a glassy storefront of windows. The firm will also incorporate elements of blue tile and other exterior elements as an homage to Club 13’s history. Also, the building’s current white-painted brick will be refreshed while also adding protection to the historic brick beneath.

The original storefront opening, steel header beam, and steel column at the entry remain part of the building, hidden below the existing façade.

In the not so distant past, it was home to a popular tavern Club 13. Packey Buckley added the 13 when he took over the business in the 1960s. Prior to that time it was just known as The Club.

This particular address of 13 W. Broadway St., housed numerous businesses through the years.

In 1906, it was an umbrella factory, but by 1912, Harmon’s Buffet was doing business there and capitalized on the fact that the eatery was “a quiet place.”

Next came The Westeria, which offered the best in quality and service, followed by The Lockwood, which reportedly was “famous for sandwiches like mother makes.”

By 1926, all the newest styles of coats and dresses could be found at Schultz, but six years later it was home to a realty company, Hanson-MacPherson.

Not long after prohibition ended on Dec. 9, 1933, once-dormant taverns reopened their doors and newly established saloons such as The Club opened in Uptown Butte.

SMA has been in business since 1981 and specializes in commercial, institutional, educational, historic preservation, medical and department of defense projects.

If all goes according to plans, work on the building will begin next year.