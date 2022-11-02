Archaeologist to talk about forest work Nov. 9 at Butte archives

Archaeologist Ayme Swartz will explain how archaeology helps connect the landscape with the people of Butte and shows that traveling to the city, though by different means, was not unlike today at noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch, and the archives will provide coffee and water.

The career of an archaeologist is a bit of a mystery, and the career of a Forest Service archaeologist is no exception. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest surrounding Butte has some of the best archaeological stories to tell.

Swartz grew up in Philipsburg, where history was a constant presence. She earned two bachelor’s degrees in anthropology and history, a master’s degree in anthropology at the University of Montana and a master’s in GIS at Penn State. She works for the U. S. Forest Service protecting, preserving and researching Indigenous sites, mining sites, logging sites, homesteading sites and more, taking great pride in our heritage on forest lands.