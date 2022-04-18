April's cold temps break local records

The chattering teeth, the full-body shiver, the shoulders hunched against the wind — they all served a larger purpose.

Record-setting cold in Butte and elsewhere during the first half of April, along with a smattering of fresh snow, helped preserve the comparatively meager mountain snowpack in southwest Montana.

April has indeed been the cruelest month unless you watch snowpack like a hawk.

“The period from April 9-16 has been the coldest on record [for these dates] across western Montana,” said Robert Nester, senior forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Missoula. “The cold average temperatures have been shattered by 3 to 4 degrees at Missoula, Kalispell and Butte.”

Some relevant records date back to 1894.

Nester said temperatures aren’t really going to rebound to normal through this week.

“They may rise a little to the upper 40s and lower-to-mid 50s but that is still below normal,” he said.

On April 8, the Natural Resources Conservation Service reported that “the current statewide snowpack is below normal in all but northwest Montana and the northern Rocky Mountain Front.”

The NCRS added, “While a snowy March was needed, it instead brought some sunny days, warmer than normal temperatures and, in some locations, rain on snow, which consequently drove the mid-to-low elevation snowpack into an early and rapid melt.

“At this point in the season, the best scenario for improved streamflows will be sustained cold weather and well above normal spring precipitation."

What happened this month?

A trough of low pressure that was stronger than is typical for this time of year was able to pull cold temperatures down from Canada.

“It was quite an impressive system,” said Jenn Kitsmiller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.

She said the eight-day period that ended April 14 was the coldest on record in Butte for comparable periods. The average temperature reached only 19.1 degrees.

Meanwhile, Eric Larson, a hydrologist for the National Resources Conservation Service, weighed in about snowpack.

“The recent snow is improving the situation, however, we are still behind normal in southwest Montana,” he said. “We will need above normal precipitation – near record amounts in some locations – to recover in river basins that are behind normal.”

Larson said cold, snowy weather in April has been a plus given the below normal snowpack.

“It will keep the snowpack around longer – further into the spring, which will likely help it last further into the drier summer months,” he said. “Worst-case scenario - it warms back up soon and causes a rapid melt, which, of course, would mean the mountain snowpack disappears early and results in less water later into the summer.”

