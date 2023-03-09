It’s looking likely that one of two Butte men accused of deliberate homicide in a bounty hunt that turned deadly in December 2021 will go on trial next month, and it’s possible the other will be tried in May.

An April 10 trial date is set for Nicholas John Jaeger and a discussion between District Judge Robert Whelan and attorneys in the case Wednesday indicated that date is expected to stick. Bondsman Jay Alan Hubber is being tried separately and his trial is set for May 1.

Prosecutor Kelli Fivey told Whelan there would be no “pre-trial resolution” in the case, meaning no plea agreement that would negate the need for a trial.

Fivey and Jaeger’s defense attorney, David Maldonado, agreed the trial would likely take eight days. Only a few state criminal trials in Butte-Silver Bow County in recent years have lasted more than a week.

Whelan said he will ask that a pool of 120 potential jurors be available for questions the morning of April 10. Twelve jurors and at least one or two alternates would be selected from that pool to hear the case.

Whelan said a pool that large might be needed to find enough jurors able to serve in a trial lasting so long.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 21, 2021, Hubber and Jaeger barged into William Harris’ house in the 800 block of Main Street in Butte looking for bail-jumper David Sandoval. There were several other people in the house, too.

Hubber tased the bail jumper and during a struggle, Jaeger took a gun from Hubber and in the chaos shot Harris, prosecutors allege. Harris, 42, was dead when police arrived. Jaeger, a convicted felon, had joined Hubber to assist in the bounty hunt.

Jaeger and Hubber, both 33 at the time, were each charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary. They have pleaded not guilty.

State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing suspended Hubber’s surety bail license last year and is now pushing a bill in the Legislature to curb “Wild West” tactics bail agents sometimes use to nab fugitives. The bill has passed the Montana House and is now before the Senate.

Jaeger and Hubber could face up to life in prison if convicted of deliberate homicide. Aggravated burglary carries a maximum 40-year sentence.

Prosecutors have since filed four felony counts of tampering with evidence against Hubber they allege are tied to the shooting. He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

If Jaeger’s trial takes eight days as attorneys predict, it would join three others since 2015 that have lasted a week or more in District Court in Butte.

Two involved Adam Hatfield, who was accused of killing his father with a baseball bat in 2008. His first trial in 2015 ended with a hung jury after days of testimony and three days of deliberations. He was retried the next year and a jury found him guilty after seven days of testimony.

In 2021, after eight days of testimony and arguments from attorneys, a jury convicted Lloyd Barrus of homicide and attempted homicide in the 2017 shooting death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore and a subsequent shootout with police.

The trial was moved to Butte due to concerns over pre-trial publicity in Broadwater County, but Barrus was later sentenced in that county and received three life sentences without parole.