Applications due June 30 for B-SB Community Foundation grants

The Butte Silver Bow Community Foundation will award in early July financial grants totaling $6,500 to groups or organizations who qualify under IRS code section 501 C 3, according to Mike O’Neill, the group’s chairperson.

Grant applications must be submitted by June 30 by completing the form online at the Butte Silver Bow Community Foundation’s recently renovated and user-friendly website, https://buttesilverbowcommunityfoundation.org/ .

The Butte Silver Bow Community Foundation has a long history of awarding grants annually and has helped many organizations in Silver Bow County. O’Neill said the foundation is proud of the support the organization has provided to deserving groups in the past, and looks forward to being part of the fabric of Butte’s charitable giving in perpetuity.