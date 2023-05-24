WORKING TO 'BEAUTIFY BUTTE'

Members of the Men’s Ancient Order of Hibernians donned working gloves and protective vests early Tuesday night, grabbed garbage bags and headed out to do their part in the annual “Beautify Butte” campaign. Some picked up garbage from East Park Street to the Berkeley Pit Viewing Stand, others walked up and down the other side, and more headed past McGruff Park. According to spokesman Joe Lee, the AOH has been cleaning up various sections of Continental Drive for the past eight years: “Our group is dedicated to do what we can to bring out a more pleasing and inviting appearance to our community.” Tuesday night’s cleaners included Joe Lee, Jack Henry, Ned Ellingwood, John Mulcahy, Jeffory O’Brien, Mike Kujawa, Dan Doherty, Jim Keane, Larry Driscoll, Mike Mengon, Bob Whelan, Joe Dennehy, Joe McCarthy, John Doran, Phil Telling and Bill Daily.