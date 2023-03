Another St. Patrick’s Day tradition is the Anaconda AOH Pipes & Drums. The group will be performing in Butte and Anaconda on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, March 15-17. Their schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 15

2 p.m. — St. Ann’s Church, 2100 Farragut Ave.

6 p.m. — The Springs, 300 Mount Highland Dr.

Thursday, March 16

7 p.m. — Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick's Dinner at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

8 p.m. — Pair-a-Dice, 1653 Harrison Ave.

8:30 p.m. — Helsinki, 402 E. Broadway St.

9 p.m. — Cavalier Lounge, 100 E. Broadway St.

9:30 p.m. and after — Various bars in Uptown Butte

Friday, March 17

9 a.m. — March to Holy Family Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania St., Anaconda

Noon — Butte parade

2 p.m. — Anaconda parade, which starts at AOH Hall, 321 E. Commercial St., along Commercial Street, then east on Main Street. Parade ends at Glacier Bank.

2:30 p.m. — Anaconda AOH Hall, 321 E. Commercial St.

3 pm – The Haufbrau, 10345 Hwy 1 West, Anaconda

Around 3:30 p.m. — Following the Haufbrau, various performances will take place in downtown Anaconda to include Thompson's Bar, 213 Main St., and Smelter City Brewery, 101 Main St.

5:15 p.m. — Club Moderne, 801 E. Park Ave., Anaconda