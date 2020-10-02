 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antelope Fire now 70 percent contained
0 comments

Antelope Fire now 70 percent contained

{{featured_button_text}}
Antelope Fire burns north of Harrison, Montana

Antelope Fire is now 70 percent contained.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Fire activity diminished overnight and has kept the Antelope Fire, now at 70 percent containment, at approximately 2,000 acres.

The fire was detected Tuesday afternoon in an area of sagebrush, grassland and juniper south of Lewis & Clark Caverns. At that time it was at 100 acres.

There are 56 firefighting personnel on hand, along with two helicopters and a bulldozer. While monitoring hot spots, firefighters have also been building and improving fire lines.

The public is asked to be extra diligent when traveling on roads near the fire and to drive slowly.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News