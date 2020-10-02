Antelope Fire now 70 percent contained

Fire activity diminished overnight and has kept the Antelope Fire, now at 70 percent containment, at approximately 2,000 acres.

The fire was detected Tuesday afternoon in an area of sagebrush, grassland and juniper south of Lewis & Clark Caverns. At that time it was at 100 acres.

There are 56 firefighting personnel on hand, along with two helicopters and a bulldozer. While monitoring hot spots, firefighters have also been building and improving fire lines.

The public is asked to be extra diligent when traveling on roads near the fire and to drive slowly.

