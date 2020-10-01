 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antelope Fire near Harrison grows to 2,000 acres
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Antelope Fire near Harrison grows to 2,000 acres

{{featured_button_text}}
Antelope Fire burns north of Harrison, Montana

Wildlands firefighters work to put out hotspots on Thursday afternoon after the Antelope Fire burned nearly 2,000 acres of land north of Harrison and west of Highway 287.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in the London Hills south of Lewis & Clark Caverns. The area includes sagebrush, grassland and juniper.

What started out as 100 acres has now closed in at 2,000 acres.

On Thursday, 65 firefighting personnel with three helicopters were being utilized, along with a bulldozer. Good progress has been made along the north and south edges and the fire is now at 30% containment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to officials, there are no inhabited structures in danger and there has been no livestock loss.

No evacuations or road closures have been ordered.

Firefighters have been successful in keeping the Antelope Fire within its current 1,962 acres and will focus on hot spots near the fire’s edge.

Smoke is visible from the towns of Harrison, Pony, and Norris.

Firefighters will continue to address any hot spots near the fire’s edge and will utilize air resources as needed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News