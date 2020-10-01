Antelope Fire near Harrison grows to 2,000 acres

Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in the London Hills south of Lewis & Clark Caverns. The area includes sagebrush, grassland and juniper.

What started out as 100 acres has now closed in at 2,000 acres.

On Thursday, 65 firefighting personnel with three helicopters were being utilized, along with a bulldozer. Good progress has been made along the north and south edges and the fire is now at 30% containment.

According to officials, there are no inhabited structures in danger and there has been no livestock loss.

No evacuations or road closures have been ordered.

Firefighters have been successful in keeping the Antelope Fire within its current 1,962 acres and will focus on hot spots near the fire’s edge.

Smoke is visible from the towns of Harrison, Pony, and Norris.

Firefighters will continue to address any hot spots near the fire’s edge and will utilize air resources as needed.

