Another prismatic window restored in Uptown Butte

According to Whitney, the restoration was an arduous task. At some point in the past, the window had been painted black on the exterior, which took some time to remove.

Luckily, the large window was in five panels, so each panel could be done separately. Within each panel are numerous small panels, so cleaning the grooves was an important detail as well.

The expertise of Joe Schulte of Schulte Glass was needed to transfer the window, panel by panel, to a garage where volunteers began the painstaking process of removing the exterior black paint and then cleaning decades-old soot off the glass. Each panel was then turned over and volunteers started work all over again.

“It’s a labor of love for these people,” Whitney said.

To complete the project and stabilize the frames, joints were soldered to make sure each panel would remain sturdy. Putty and other material were added to the crevices to keep the small panels intact.

This is not the only prismatic glass window in Butte, but it is just the second one to be restored. In April 2019, an historic building at 221 E. Park St., with a similar window, was also restored.

Plans are in the works to continue this particular type of restoration work.