Another prismatic window restored in Uptown Butte

Electricity first came to Butte via the Alice Mill in Walkerville 140 years ago.
The Butte Weekly Miner reported that when city officials reached the hoisting works on Nov. 29, 1880, the men witnessed “a light which in escaping steam seemed like a ball of fire rolling in the heavens.”
Yes, electric lights had made their mark but for a few decades to come, gas light and candles would, more or less, remain the norm in Butte and across America.
Hence, the popularity of prismatic glass in numerous Butte homes and businesses.
The glass, with one smooth side, the other ridged, enabled sunlight to filter into the interior of a building.
“Once electricity became more accessible, these types of windows went out of favor” explained Lee Whitney, project manager with Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization.
One such building, 7 S. Montana St., recently had its 18-foot-long, 3-foot-wide prismatic window cleaned and restored. The total cost was around $7,500.
Grants from the Urban Revitalization Agency, Superfund Advisory Redevelopment Trust Authority and additional funding from Jerry Campbell, owner of the building, got the project up and running.
Stepping in to work their restoration magic were members of Butte CPR, along with Mary McCormick, Butte’s historic preservation officer.
According to Whitney, the restoration was an arduous task. At some point in the past, the window had been painted black on the exterior, which took some time to remove.
Luckily, the large window was in five panels, so each panel could be done separately. Within each panel are numerous small panels, so cleaning the grooves was an important detail as well.
The expertise of Joe Schulte of Schulte Glass was needed to transfer the window, panel by panel, to a garage where volunteers began the painstaking process of removing the exterior black paint and then cleaning decades-old soot off the glass. Each panel was then turned over and volunteers started work all over again.
“It’s a labor of love for these people,” Whitney said.
To complete the project and stabilize the frames, joints were soldered to make sure each panel would remain sturdy. Putty and other material were added to the crevices to keep the small panels intact.
This is not the only prismatic glass window in Butte, but it is just the second one to be restored. In April 2019, an historic building at 221 E. Park St., with a similar window, was also restored.
Plans are in the works to continue this particular type of restoration work.
Whitney said there are a number of Butte buildings showcasing prismatic glass, including the Hennessy building, the Leggat Hotel, and the old Ellis Office Supply, just to name a few.
“We hope to be able to work on these as well,” said Whitney.
