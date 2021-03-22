Another COVID death in Butte-Silver Bow, cases up, vaccine clinics are a go

The Butte Silver-Bow Health Department on Monday announced another COVID-19 death in the community, bringing the county total to 82 deaths.
The number of new COVID cases is up also. Just 36 new cases were reported the week of March 6, and 61 the week of March 19 — a jump from an average of five daily new cases to nine.
The key metrics on which the Board of Health bases its business restrictions are likewise on the rise.
Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 13-19 was 25, up from 15 per 100,000 the previous week. The county’s positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive for the virus in a given time period — went up slightly, increasing to 4.5% for March 10-16 from 4.4% during the previous time period.
The county has met the Board’s criteria to reduce business restrictions — staying under 10% testing positivity and 25 cases per 100,000 since March 3—and improved since January until this past week.
Emergency business restrictions were reduced Friday, and Health Officer Karen Sullivan said it is likely that, because of the positive performance on the two metrics, restrictions on various establishments will be rescinded, effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Current restrictions include 12:30 a.m. closure times at restaurants, bars, casinos, distilleries and breweries, 75% capacity limits, and health department approval for any mass gathering or event involving more than 50 people.
Even if those restrictions are rescinded, the county’s mask mandate will remain in place.
Should the metric regarding cases per 100,000 population reverse to 38 for a week, restrictions would be re-implemented, to 50% capacity, a 10 p.m. closure time and health department approval of gatherings involving more than 25 people.
As of Sunday, the department was reporting 3,923 positive cases in the county since the first case a little more than a year ago. Of those, 3,788 have recovered, and 53 cases remain active.
One encouraging sign comes from the least likely place — the toilet.
At Sullivan’s recommendation, the county resumed testing wastewater for COVID presence mid-March after a two-month hiatus. The latest result, sampled on March 16, came back from the lab showing a normalized concentration of 472,364 genome copies per liter of sewage. During the peak in November, a wastewater sample returned a normalized concentration of 7,205,345, or 15 times the quantity of virus.
In a chart supplied by the health department, the wastewater metrics are shown to correspond closely to the number of new cases over the year.
Vaccine clinics
Tuesday’s second-shot clinic at the Butte Civic Center is on, and it will be the largest to date. Organizers hope to administer 1,000 Moderna and 1,200 Pfizer shots for 2,200 total vaccinations.
A couple weeks back, organizers successfully vaccinated more than 1,500 people at a single clinic.
“It still gives me a little heartburn but I think it’s going to happen without a hitch,” said Risik Rask, director of pharmacy for St. James Healthcare.
As of Monday afternoon, slots remained available for Wednesday’s COVID vaccination clinic at the Civic Center.
Sullivan said those qualifying for the COVID clinics — Phase 1B+ in the state’s rollout plan — are individuals ages 60 and over, and those ages 16 to 59 with certain underlying health conditions. Those conditions include asthma; cystic fibrosis; liver disease; cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; severe obesity, with a body mass index of 40 or greater; sickle cell disease; and Type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus. On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may recommend to the clinic individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-related complications.
Registration for vaccines may be made online at tickets.butteciviccenter.com, or by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401. Registration may also occur by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.