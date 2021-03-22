Another COVID death in Butte-Silver Bow, cases up, vaccine clinics are a go

The Butte Silver-Bow Health Department on Monday announced another COVID-19 death in the community, bringing the county total to 82 deaths.

The number of new COVID cases is up also. Just 36 new cases were reported the week of March 6, and 61 the week of March 19 — a jump from an average of five daily new cases to nine.

The key metrics on which the Board of Health bases its business restrictions are likewise on the rise.

Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 13-19 was 25, up from 15 per 100,000 the previous week. The county’s positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive for the virus in a given time period — went up slightly, increasing to 4.5% for March 10-16 from 4.4% during the previous time period.

The county has met the Board’s criteria to reduce business restrictions — staying under 10% testing positivity and 25 cases per 100,000 since March 3—and improved since January until this past week.

Emergency business restrictions were reduced Friday, and Health Officer Karen Sullivan said it is likely that, because of the positive performance on the two metrics, restrictions on various establishments will be rescinded, effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.