Another COVID-19 fatality reported at Continental Care & Rehabilitation

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported Thursday another COVID-19-related fatality in connection with the outbreak at Butte’s Continental Care & Rehabilitation.

The death of the resident follows seven other resident fatalities at the skilled nursing facility, located at 2400 Continental Drive, bringing the facility’s COVID-19 fatality count to eight.

Continental Care & Rehabilitation is now reporting that 32 residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as well as 15 staff members.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the residents, families and staff of Continental Care,” said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan. “The Health Department continues to work with the facility to manage the situation, and Continental staff is performing at the highest level to protect their residents and themselves.”

As of Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, Butte-Silver Bow was reporting 883 cases of COVID-19 in the county, since the Health Department was notified of the county’s first case March 13. That is an increase of 72 cases over the previous 24-hour period.

“Our daily case count is increasing dramatically and we need to stem that,” Sullivan said. “We are asking county residents to take every precaution necessary. We are asking that you avoid crowds, and when you can’t, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.”

