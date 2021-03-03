Another Butte business robbed at gunpoint

The Serenity Casino at 2280 Amherst Ave. was robbed at gunpoint at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A casino employee told officers that the suspect was a thin man and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a backpack. Armed with a handgun, he was dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries and no customers were in the casino at the time. The robbery remains under investigation.

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said their investigation will include viewing video from the casino and other nearby businesses.

This is the third armed robbery in the past month.

The Butte Depot was robbed at gunpoint on Feb. 7. The suspect in that robbery was dressed all in black and wearing a mask. He was described as thin and about 6 feet tall. That case remains under investigation.

Thomas Edward Cockrill, 49, of Butte was arrested Feb. 17 and is a suspect in the Feb. 13 armed robbery of Elevated Medical Marijuana, 2905 Harrison Ave.

In addition, a man was robbed at knifepoint on the afternoon of Feb. 13 near Three Bears.

