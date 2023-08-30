An anonymous tip Tuesday afternoon led to the discovery of a missing water-quality monitoring device submerged in mid-August in the Big Hole River near Dewey.

The device, valued at more than $10,000, was found stashed in streamside willows about 10 feet above the waterline. Wade Fellin, a lodge owner, fishing outfitter and co-organizer of Save Wild Trout, found the device, known as a sonde, after receiving the anonymous tip.

The tip followed publicity earlier this week about the missing sonde and its value.

“My sense is that it had been returned and placed in the willows,” Fellin said.

Scientist Kyle Flynn, Ph.D., was hired by Save Wild Trout to lead a team researching possible causes of, and solutions for, declining trout populations in the Big Hole River and other rivers in the Jefferson River Basin.

Flynn installed the sonde Aug. 15 near the Jerry Creek Fishing Access Site. It was submerged and anchored with cinder blocks and zip ties.

“There is no way that it broke loose and washed ashore,” Flynn said. “From what Wade indicated, it was found in the middle of a willow tree with all six zip tie attachment points cut. The sondes are not buoyant and will sink if somehow dislodged from their block anchors – which is why we snorkeled the site (when searching for the device).”

Flynn said Wednesday he has not yet inspected the device to determine what data remains available from its time in the river. He said it’s not clear which probes deployed within the sonde have been damaged.

“I’ll know more once I have had a chance to either inspect the device myself, or alternatively when Wade ships directly to the equipment supply,” Flynn said.

He estimated the damages likely will total about $3,000.

“So, while not an ideal outcome, the fact that the device was recovered, and the data is likely intact, seems like it is the best that could be hoped for under the circumstances,” Flynn said.

Separately, Fellin reported Tuesday that vehicles and trailers used by several fishing guides on the river had been tampered with recently. Lug nuts were loosened and hitch pins removed, he said.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office has been notified, Fellin said.

No one is speculating in any official way about the motivations driving the vehicle tampering or theft of the water-quality device.

Tensions often surface in August along the rivers among people who make a living from ranching and those who rely on fishing for income.

Such seasonal fretting has been stronger this year because of concerns about declining populations of brown and rainbow trout – a reality that has focused scrutiny on river flows and temperature and angling pressures.