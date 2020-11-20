Annual Thompson Food Drive takes different route

This year, the organizers of the Thompson Food Drive had to do something different.

The coronavirus made it virtually impossible for it to be “business as usual.” Changes needed to be made.

So, for the first time in 32 years, residents need not put their donations in bags and place them near their gates. There will be no volunteers visiting Butte neighborhoods the first Saturday in December to collect food for the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

But the main organizers were not without a backup plan. After all, the food drive is a Butte tradition and no one wanted to see it go the wayside.

Organizers, which include members of the Thompson family, representatives from Butte 15-90 Search & Rescue, Harrington Pepsi Cola, and the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department along with Butte’s volunteer firefighters, have placed food bins at grocery stores and local businesses throughout Butte.

“We were throwing ideas out and felt this was the best plan,” said Scott Thompson, son of the event’s originators, Jim and Margie Thompson.

Thompson noted the virus caused everyone to think outside the box, given all the current constraints.