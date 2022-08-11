Annual garden tour Sunday in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — The annual Deer Lodge Garden Tour begins at the Community Garden, 519 Higgins, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. The tour is free, although donations are welcome. Attendees can tour the Community Garden and pick up information on the Tour Gardens. Each garden will also contain unique features as part of a scavenger hunt.

The gardens can be visited in any order and the homeowner will be present to answer questions. There will be a Garden Party at Circle H Growers after attendees have completed the tour.

The Community Garden will start its farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday until produce runs out.

ON GARDEN TOUR

John Sworder and Lisa Cole both love gardening and their “work in progress” goal is to have a cottage garden. They have remodeled an existing shed into a chicken coop/she shed.

Joe and Cynthia Davenport have lived in their house for a long time. Cynthia always has a garden, lots of herbs and flowers, but since retirement has expanded her vision to create a magical fairy garden. Ask her about how she uses the herbs she grows.

Bob and Diana Burgess both love to garden and their creativity is apparent in the “Divine Garden” that Bob designed. It has many themes — nautical area, daylily bed, and the Virginia creeper arbor. Ask about the “Divine” piece of garden art and how it came about.

Laurie and Randy Banks have been in their house for five years and have completely transformed their garden. They erected a fence surrounding the property, put in raised beds and built a winter shelter for the dogs, but they refused to use, so now it's a bird feeder/sanctuary. Ask Laurie about worms and composting beds for next year.

Kirby Matthew is the hard-scaper and Gail is the gardener in their garden. Kirby removed the sidewalk and laid concrete pavers leading to the front entry steps, he also built, and to the backyard. Gail’s expertise is displayed in the plants and flowers in pots and flowerbeds. What started out as a tinkering garage for Kirby, is now a greenhouse where Gail grows tomatoes, peppers and herbs. Ask Gail if she is willing to share her pepper relish recipe.