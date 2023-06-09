A rare opportunity to tour the Lexington Hoist House is part of Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization’s annual Dust to Dazzle tour from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

This year, all of the featured properties are in Walkerville. Just head uphill on Main Street and keep going and going and going.

Butte-Silver Bow County now owns the Lexington at 1501 N. Main St., but before transferring ownership, Arco refurbished the mine’s 1940s hoist house. The mine itself is among the oldest on the Hill, dating back to the 1870s when silver was king.

Homes humble and dazzling are featured as well. The “dazzle” homes are at the west end of Daly Street — a restored Craftsman at 720 W. Daly St. and a 1906 Victorian-era home at 723 W. Daly St.

This year’s “dust” properties — those in the early stages of restoration — are an 1880s miner’s home at 122 W. Daly St., a brick duplex at 111 W. Daly St. that also briefly served as a hospital, and an 1880s mercantile store at 1607 N. Main St. that is undergoing renovation to become a grocery/deli.

Rounding out the tour is the historic St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 1308 N. Main St., with its beautiful hand-painted frescoes on the walls and ceiling.

Tour-goers can browse at their own pace and visit the seven featured properties in whatever order they choose. Tickets are $20 each and will be available at all properties on tour day and may be purchased in advance at Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway St., The Corner Bookstore, 1877 Harrison Ave., and Second Edition Books, 112 S. Montana St.