Angry young man found discipline serving Uncle Sam

DEER LODGE — Kirk Hayes grew up angry. He had his reasons.

“I was meaner than two wet hornets,” he said.

When Hayes was 17 years old his father departed for a hunting trip and left him behind. That slight stoked an already fervent ire. His mother agreed to sign the papers allowing Hayes to join the U.S. Army. It was October 1979.

Not long after, a group of Iranian college students who supported the Iranian Revolution took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. That made Hayes even madder.

The native of Bellingham, Washington, was sent to Fort Jackson in South Carolina for basic training.

“I actually enjoyed basic training because I appreciated getting the discipline I needed,” Hayes said.

Today, at 59, Hayes has mellowed. He and his second wife, Michelle Easton Hayes, moved to Deer Lodge earlier this year after purchasing the former Yak Yak’s restaurant building on Main Street.

As new owners of the building near Cottonwood Creek, Kirk and Michelle Hayes learned that city codes required that the structure be raised out of the floodplain to rest atop a new foundation.

For months now, the building has perched atop steel beams, looking like it is fixing to pick up and move. But it’s staying put, awaiting the sort of foundation that the Army provided Hayes.

The couple, who have restaurant experience with the Valley Market Bistro in Bellingham, hope to open the K. & M. Café in Deer Lodge in October.

Kirk Hayes has worked a variety of jobs during his lifetime, ranging from logging, tree service work and rebuilding starters to mobile automotive repair. In addition, he has worked as a diesel mechanic, an organic farmer and a machine shop employee.

Sometimes he juggled several jobs simultaneously.

“I’m a high energy guy,” Hayes said, smiling. “I was a workaholic.”

His father, Archie Hayes, was a logger, who worked also for Boeing and an ARCO refinery. During his time as a logger, Archie Hayes suffered serious injuries.

“Both of his feet were smashed flat,” Kirk Hayes recalled.

Hayes’ nine years in the U.S. Army also included a variety of experiences.

In the spring of 1981, the Army sent him to Boblingen/Sindelfingen in Germany.

“In Germany I was a colonel’s driver for two years,” Hayes said. “We traveled all over West Germany. I drove dignitaries — one, two and three-star generals. I was a PFC and meeting extremely important people in my profession.

“That’s when I got hooked on German food,” he said.

Hayes left Germany in 1984 and reported to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, where he was an Assistant Motor Sgt. in a Combat Aviation Unit.

Then, from March 1986 to May 1987, Hayes served at Camp Casey, South Korea, near the Korean Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ — considered one of the world’s most dangerous borders.

The DMZ, which roughly follows the 38th parallel, was the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II. It became a Cold War DMZ at the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Thus, during his time in the Army, Hayes was stationed near the Soviet Union during one deployment and near North Korean enemy soldiers during another.

“I’m a Cold War soldier,” Hayes said. “I’m happy being a Cold War soldier. A lot of guys won’t talk about their service because there was no combat. But I don’t feel that way.”

Hayes said service along the DMZ could be stressful, especially because of constraints about how U.S. soldiers could respond to North Korean provocation.

He said he was happy to leave South Korea for Fort Lewis and his native state of Washington.

Soon, though, the Army wanted to send him back to South Korea. Hayes decided to end his enlistment rather than return. He left the Army in November 1988.

Years later, he and Michelle first discovered Deer Lodge when riding their motorcycles to the annual biker rally at Sturgis, South Dakota.

“Deer Lodge was a gas stop for us,” Hayes said. “In 2015, we stopped and had dinner and kind of fell in love with Deer Lodge because it was like our home town.

“Michelle and I decided to move last year,” he said. “In January, I found this place.”

At the time of the interview with Hayes, the building remained jacked up and supported by steel beams. When he walked across what will be the restaurant’s floor it undulated like a gentle sea swell.

At this writing, a new concrete foundation is curing and waiting.

Hayes said he and Michelle intend to serve “country food” at the K. & M. Café, plus seafood, such as halibut and scallops.

He said he plans to be involved in the community and has already worked with veteran Jay Wood to establish the Veterans Food Pantry in Deer Lodge.

“I’m not here to change the community,” Hayes said. “This community is every reason we moved.”

He said he is grateful for his time in the U.S. Army.

“It gave me the discipline I needed to survive in this world. And it also gave me an open mind.”