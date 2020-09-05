Anaconda's Vietnam war dead

Ronald John Moe

U.S. Army First Lieutenant Moe served with the 20th Engineer Brigade, 589th Engineer Battalion, 35th Engineer Group, B Company. He was killed in combat November 26, 1968, in Ninh Thuan Province, South Vietnam.

Wayland Dan Stembridge

U.S. Army Sergeant Stembridge served with 173rd Airborne Brigade, 4th Battalion, 503rd Infantry, D Company. Sgt. Stembridge was killed in combat July 19, 1969, in Binh Dinh Province, South Vietnam.

Robert Joseph Thomas

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Thomas served as an infantry unit commander with Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry Division (Americal). LTC Thomas was killed in a helicopter crash March 17, 1970, in Quang Tin Province, South Vietnam.

Eugene Floyd McNally