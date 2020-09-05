Anaconda's Vietnam war dead

The Anaconda military men who were killed in Vietnam:
Patrick J. Fleming
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Fleming, a rifleman, served with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Recon Battalion, A Company. LCPL Fleming was killed in combat August 15, 1967, in Quang Tin Province, South Vietnam.
John Eldon Laipple
Raymond George Kriskovich
David Anthony Anderson
U.S. Army Specialist 4 Anderson served with 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 28th Infantry, A Company. Sp4 Anderson was killed by mortar fire Nov. 2, 1968, by mortar fire in Tay Ninh Province, South Vietnam.
Ronald John Moe
U.S. Army First Lieutenant Moe served with the 20th Engineer Brigade, 589th Engineer Battalion, 35th Engineer Group, B Company. He was killed in combat November 26, 1968, in Ninh Thuan Province, South Vietnam.
Wayland Dan Stembridge
U.S. Army Sergeant Stembridge served with 173rd Airborne Brigade, 4th Battalion, 503rd Infantry, D Company. Sgt. Stembridge was killed in combat July 19, 1969, in Binh Dinh Province, South Vietnam.
Robert Joseph Thomas
U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Thomas served as an infantry unit commander with Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry Division (Americal). LTC Thomas was killed in a helicopter crash March 17, 1970, in Quang Tin Province, South Vietnam.
Eugene Floyd McNally
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander McNally served as a flight officer aboard the USS Coral Sea, Vaq-135, 7th Fleet. LCDR McNally was reported missing and ultimately declared dead May 16, 1970, after his plane crashed in the South China Sea.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.