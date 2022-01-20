Anaconda's Festival of the Winter Moon set Jan. 22

Anaconda will celebrate winter on Saturday, Jan. 22, with the Festival of the Winter Moon offering all kinds of family-friendly activities.

Some events and activities include:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Winter market at Pintler Portal Hostel with more than 18 vendors.

9 a.m. — Ice sculpting contest begins. Judging starts at 4 p.m. There will be sculptures all throughout town.

Noon to 2 p.m. — Ice skate with Elsa at the Kennedy Common. The cost is $7 and all proceeds go to the Open Theatre Project.

3 p.m. — Frozen turkey bowling will be held at Smelter City Brewing. This event is free of charge.

4 p.m. — Frozen T-shirt contest will be at Smelter City Brewing. First person to get a frozen T-shirt wins.

5 p.m. — An outdoor movie is offered at The Kennedy Common. Watch “Frozen” the movie while you skate. Hot cocoa and apple cider will be provided. This event is hosted by SW MT Prevention.

There is also a curling demo and a cornhole tournament offered. Get out and enjoy some of the winter activities offered this weekend.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1