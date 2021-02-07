Anaconda's economic outlook: 'Right now it’s absolutely booming'

A year ago, Anaconda’s Chief Executive Bill Everett predicted his town would be going forward. “We are rebuilding,” he said. “No question about it.”
Those were not empty promises. In spite of COVID-19, much has been accomplished.
“Right now it’s absolutely booming,” said Everett. “Our schedule is very full.”
For the town and its residents, there are a number of accomplishments worth celebrating.
“This is a big coming out year for Anaconda,” said an excited Everett.
First up is the 88-room motel now under construction. The $10-million facility is expected to be finished from top to bottom by early summer and will include seven suites, a swimming pool, an exercise room, a Jacuzzi, and conference center. As an added bonus, Barclay II, a popular Anaconda restaurant and bar, will move its operation to the new motel.
The Best Western motel will be called The Forge and a good deal of sentimental thought went into naming it such.
“We named it The Forge due to the historic relation to smeltering in our community,” explained Everett.
Set to open in May is a 188-slot high-end RV resort right next to Old Works Golf Course, to the tune of $4 million.
“It is being built as we speak,” said Everett, “along with seven custom cottages.”
Renovations are in the works at the Old Works clubhouse, too. Two million dollars is being spent to turn it into a tap and lounge room while expanding the restaurant facilities to include outdoor dining. Two year-round golf simulators will be added, along with outdoor gas fire pits.
“Once completed, it’s going to be absolutely gorgeous,” Everett said.
And for those daring adventurers, another project is set to be finished in May.
The Montana Zipline Adventures’ Anaconda Zipline, situated along the Pintler Scenic Highway, will be the largest of its kind in Montana.
Touted as having “over 9,300 feet of ziplining fun,” the course will include seven individual zip lines with various lengths ranging from 650 to 2,100 feet.
“The designs are phenomenal,” said Everett.
Come summer, Everett and his crew are not going to be sitting back on their laurels. There are a few summer renovation plans in the works.
In the past three years, 78 blocks of the residential district have been reconstructed and repaved. Once the weather warms up, work will begin on an additional 27 more blocks.
“We are working our rears off,” said Everett, “and taking off big chunks each year.”
But that’s not all.
Everett has been assured three major subdivisions will be approved by late spring. When that comes through, housing construction should follow shortly thereafter. The projects include 20-house, 35-house and 45-house subdivisions.
“We need to meet the huge demand we have for housing,” explained Everett. “Right now, we literally have no house for sale in our community.”
Everett still has some projects on the backburner, which include three large companies looking to relocate to Anaconda.
According to Everett, these business will contribute to the tax base and provide good paying jobs.
He also plans to make good use of the $100,000 marketing budget currently in the town coffers.
The chief executive believes the town has much to offer within the city limits as well as nearby, including the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness and the Discovery Ski Area.
“People are finally noticing what Anaconda has to offer,” he said.