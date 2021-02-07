Anaconda's economic outlook: 'Right now it’s absolutely booming'

Set to open in May is a 188-slot high-end RV resort right next to Old Works Golf Course, to the tune of $4 million.

“It is being built as we speak,” said Everett, “along with seven custom cottages.”

Renovations are in the works at the Old Works clubhouse, too. Two million dollars is being spent to turn it into a tap and lounge room while expanding the restaurant facilities to include outdoor dining. Two year-round golf simulators will be added, along with outdoor gas fire pits.

“Once completed, it’s going to be absolutely gorgeous,” Everett said.

And for those daring adventurers, another project is set to be finished in May.

The Montana Zipline Adventures’ Anaconda Zipline, situated along the Pintler Scenic Highway, will be the largest of its kind in Montana.

Touted as having “over 9,300 feet of ziplining fun,” the course will include seven individual zip lines with various lengths ranging from 650 to 2,100 feet.

“The designs are phenomenal,” said Everett.

Come summer, Everett and his crew are not going to be sitting back on their laurels. There are a few summer renovation plans in the works.