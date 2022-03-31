Anacondan gets 10 years for attempted coercion, enticement of minor

MISSOULA — U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Terry Joseph Jette, 56, of Anaconda to 10 years in prison Wednesday, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, after he admitted he tried to coerce a girl he believed to be a minor into engaging in sex during an undercover investigation.

Jette pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2021.

According to court documents, on June 21, 2021, Jette initiated a conversation through social media with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover FBI special agent. From the beginning, Jette was told the girl was 13 years old, and he continued online communication with the girl until his arrest on July 9, 2021.

During the communications, Jette sent the girl an image of his penis and requested nude images of the child. He also initiated sexually explicit conversations, suggested a meeting and discussed bringing methamphetamine and condoms to the meeting.

On July 8, Jette traveled from Anaconda to Missoula to meet the girl and asked her to sneak out of her house. When she was unable to meet that day, Jette suggested a meeting the next day in East Missoula.

The Anaconda man made explicit statements about engaging in sexual intercourse and said he had meth. On July 9, he was arrested at the predetermined meeting location. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement found a condom, meth, Viagra and candy for the girl.

This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

