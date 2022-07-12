 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Anaconda woman killed Saturday in side-by-side crash

  • 0
Emergency lights

A 31-year-old Anaconda woman was killed last Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash near Anaconda. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Deer Lodge, was injured.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the man and woman were westbound at around 2:40 p.m., on Waste Water Road when their Polaris RZR side-by-side left the side of the road while going around a sharp curve. The side-by-side started to spin, overturned and ejected the passenger. She was transported to Community Hospital of Anaconda where she was pronounced dead.

The MHP reported that road conditions were dry. Neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.

0 Comments
1
0
0
10
5

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue dog saves Argentinian skier buried under avalanche

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News