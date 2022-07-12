Anaconda woman killed Saturday in side-by-side crash

A 31-year-old Anaconda woman was killed last Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash near Anaconda. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Deer Lodge, was injured.
According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the man and woman were westbound at around 2:40 p.m., on Waste Water Road when their Polaris RZR side-by-side left the side of the road while going around a sharp curve. The side-by-side started to spin, overturned and ejected the passenger. She was transported to Community Hospital of Anaconda where she was pronounced dead.
The MHP reported that road conditions were dry. Neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.