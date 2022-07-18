 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anaconda woman dies at crash site in Jefferson County

police car on the street close up

An Anaconda woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday, July 12, in Jefferson County.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the 27-year-old was traveling westbound on I-90 when she veered off the left-hand side of the roadway. The woman reportedly overcorrected and her Honda Accord rolled multiple times, causing her to be ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the road conditions were dry and it is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt. Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.

