Anaconda woman dies at crash site in Jefferson County

An Anaconda woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday, July 12, in Jefferson County.
Shortly before 4 p.m., the 27-year-old was traveling westbound on I-90 when she veered off the left-hand side of the roadway. The woman reportedly overcorrected and her Honda Accord rolled multiple times, causing her to be ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the road conditions were dry and it is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt. Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.