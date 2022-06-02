Anaconda Trail Society envisions trails for boots and bikes

ANACONDA — Ten years after the copper smelter closed a local psychologist suggested Anaconda was reaching adolescence, emerging from the patriarchal grip of the Anaconda Co.

Now, more than two decades after that shutdown, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County continues its rebound. One key component has been the community’s more public embrace of the region’s recreational treasures.

Anacondans, like most people with an outdoors inclination, have tended toward tight-lipped about favored fishing holes, hunting grounds, camping spots and other treasures.

The Anaconda Trail Society, without revealing such lore, has helped raise the region’s profile among those who love hiking and biking and who welcome the seasonal visits of through hikers on the Continental Divide Trail.

About 30 people turned out Wednesday night for a meeting of the ATS. The crowd included a mix of natives and relative newcomers.

The society’s president, Robin McKernan, said the organization harbors ambitions of helping to develop and steward trails for walking, hiking and biking while still supporting CDT backpackers during the trekking season. One hope, she said, is that more trails and new or better signage will help encourage Anaconda residents to be more active.

Recently released County Health Rankings suggested Anaconda-Deer Lodge County has been among Montana’s least healthy counties. The findings came from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

“We hope to do Wednesday night bike rides, community rides, and hikes,” McKernan said.

Matt Johnson and Emily Adams, co-owners of Anaconda Bicycles, attended Wednesday night’s meeting at the Montana Hotel. Adams said the initial rides will not be too challenging, noting that if a constituency arises for more challenging rides, those can be scheduled.

The first CDT hikers should show up in the weeks ahead, McKernan said. The National Scenic Trail is roughly 3,100 miles long.

Three years ago, the Continental Divide Trail Coalition designated Anaconda-Deer Lodge County as a Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community.

In a news release at the time, Teresa Martinez, executive director of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, complimented Anaconda.

“Anaconda is such a welcoming town, and a great place to stage an exploration of the rugged Anaconda-Pintlers – it’s a perfect fit for our grassroots movement to complete, promote and protect the CDT,” Martinez said.

About 65 miles of the CDT traverse the backbone of the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness.

The Anaconda Trail Society helped establish a “hiker hut” in Washoe Park that is designed to be an oasis of sorts for through hikers, with free WiFi and electricity and access to a refrigerator, a microwave, loaner bicycles and lockers.

In July, during a period when several backpackers were resupplying in Anaconda, McKernan said each trekker who has a good experience in the Smelter City provides a potential economic boost by passing the word that the region is a welcoming hub for outdoors recreation.

The Anaconda Trail Society regularly posts updates to its Facebook page.

