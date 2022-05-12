Anaconda to benefit from $2M Brownfields grant awarded to Montana DEQ

HELENA — Anaconda is among several sites in Montana to benefit from $2 million in Brownfields assessment grants the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on Thursday.

The grants will be used to complete environmental site assessments and spur redevelopment at dozens of properties in Montana communities. The target areas for the grant include the Butte, Anaconda & Pacific Railway Roundhouse, 819 Park Ave., and Anaconda Rails-to-Trails, a 7 mile east/west rail line that splits the town of Anaconda.

A 45,000-square-foot underutilized former paper company building in Billings, and the Libby Food Pantry are also on the target list.

“EPA is proud to support Montana’s efforts to invest in property assessment, cleanup and redevelopment projects in the communities that need them the most,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “We look forward to seeing these Brownfields funds improve community health and create new economic opportunities in places like Anaconda, Billings and Libby.”

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways, and solar farms.

Montana DEQ will use the EPA community-wide grant funds to conduct more than 50 environmental site assessments and develop additional site inventories, reuse plans, and market studies to facilitate cleanup and redevelopment opportunities. The grant will also allow Montana DEQ’s Brownfields program to expand its current services beyond hazardous building material inspections and assessments of soil and groundwater to products that help prepare sites for investment and reuse.

Thursday’s announcement includes approximately $180 million from the historic $1.5 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help turn brownfield sites across the nation into hubs of economic growth and job creation, along with more than $75 million from fiscal year 2022 appropriations.

The funding includes:

• $112.8 million for 183 selectees for Assessment Grants, which will provide funding for brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments, and community outreach.

• $18.2 million for 36 selectees for Cleanup Grants, which will provide funding to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites owned by the recipient.

• $16.3 million for 17 selectees for Revolving Loan Fund grants that will provide funding for recipients to offer loans and subgrants to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites.

• $107 million for 39 high-performing Revolving Loan Fund Grant recipients to help communities continue their work to carry out cleanup and redevelopment projects on contaminated brownfield properties. Supplemental funding for Revolving Loan Fund Grants is available to recipients that have depleted their funds and have viable cleanup projects ready for work.

The list of selected applicants is available here: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2022-brownfields-assessment-rlf-cleanup-arc-grants-and-rlf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0