 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Anaconda teen survives being pinned beneath pickup after rollover

  • 0
Pinned

A 19-year-old Anaconda woman ended up pinned beneath the Ford F-150 she was driving Wednesday morning after she ran off the road, the pickup rolled and she was ejected. A passing motorist used a bumper jack to take pressure off the woman until emergency responders, including police and fire and rescue, reached the scene off Montana 48. She was cleared from the truck about 9:15 am. 

 Duncan Adams, The Montana Standard

Cramer Clark of Anaconda ran to the battered F-150 Ford pickup that had careened off Montana 48 Wednesday morning and then rolled. He was shocked to see a woman pinned beneath the truck.

“I was surprised she was alive,” he said later.

Brooke Haldane, 19, told Clark she was having trouble breathing because of pressure exerted by the pickup’s frame.  

He quickly retrieved a bumper jack and eased the pressure. He said he was afraid to move her because the extent of her injuries was unknown. It was clear she’d been ejected from the vehicle when it rolled. Haldane ended up pinned beneath the 1999 Ford in a field along Montana 48 not far from Warm Springs.

The Anaconda woman was headed to the Montana State Hospital for work in the kitchen when the accident occurred.

Calls to 911 summoned help and police officers and other emergency responders from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County sped to the scene, sirens blaring and lights flashing.

People are also reading…

Police used wooden blocks to secure the truck frame off the ground and gently moved Haldane to safety and then to a stretcher around 9:15 a.m. She was conscious and talking in a voice barely above a whisper.

She was transported to the Community Hospital of Anaconda for treatment of a number of injuries and later released.  

She was the truck’s sole occupant.  

More than one police officer at the scene said Haldane was lucky to be alive.

Dennis and Jennifer Gwin, Haldane’s parents, said Wednesday afternoon that they are deeply grateful for the work of the emergency responders and others who helped their daughter.

They said her injuries include a hip bone fracture, a fracture on her lower spine and contact burns she suffered when pinned beneath the truck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carrier duty provides lasting camaraderie for Butte High graduate

Carrier duty provides lasting camaraderie for Butte High graduate

Bob Auvil graduated in 1985 from Butte High School and joined the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter. He served aboard several aircraft carriers and, as an aviation ordnanceman, helped load weapons on fighter jets flying into combat or participating in training missions. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: You may want to travel with a mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News