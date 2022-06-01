Anaconda teen survives being pinned beneath pickup after rollover

Cramer Clark of Anaconda ran to the battered F-150 Ford pickup that had careened off Montana 48 Wednesday morning and then rolled. He was shocked to see a woman pinned beneath the truck.

“I was surprised she was alive,” he said later.

Brooke Haldane, 19, told Clark she was having trouble breathing because of pressure exerted by the pickup’s frame.

He quickly retrieved a bumper jack and eased the pressure. He said he was afraid to move her because the extent of her injuries was unknown. It was clear she’d been ejected from the vehicle when it rolled. Haldane ended up pinned beneath the 1999 Ford in a field along Montana 48 not far from Warm Springs.

The Anaconda woman was headed to the Montana State Hospital for work in the kitchen when the accident occurred.

Calls to 911 summoned help and police officers and other emergency responders from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County sped to the scene, sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Police used wooden blocks to secure the truck frame off the ground and gently moved Haldane to safety and then to a stretcher around 9:15 a.m. She was conscious and talking in a voice barely above a whisper.

She was transported to the Community Hospital of Anaconda for treatment of a number of injuries and later released.

She was the truck’s sole occupant.

More than one police officer at the scene said Haldane was lucky to be alive.

Dennis and Jennifer Gwin, Haldane’s parents, said Wednesday afternoon that they are deeply grateful for the work of the emergency responders and others who helped their daughter.

They said her injuries include a hip bone fracture, a fracture on her lower spine and contact burns she suffered when pinned beneath the truck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0