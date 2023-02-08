ANACONDA — Ducks ultimately disdained the duck pond.

They turned up their bills at the stagnant, mosquito-incubating water and waddled over to Warm Springs Creek for a waterfowl convention.

Now, the duck pond’s footprint in Washoe Park is destined to host a destination splash park and playground.

Commissioners in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County voted 4-to-1 Tuesday night to award a contract to Northwest Playground Equipment to build the new attraction. The city-county has allocated about $1.5 million for the project.

Northwest Playground Equipment is the company that constructed a $1 million "destination" playground in Butte's Stodden Park in 2019.

Haley Kenny, who operates Tocher’s Toddlers daycare in Anaconda, said she is pleased and excited about the prospect of the park.

She told commissioners before their vote that Tocher’s Toddlers often has 40 or more children in their care during the summer and that safe recreation opportunities in Anaconda have been few.

“People are pushed to Butte,” Kenny said. “Having a splash park would be cool. Thank you for looking out for our children.”

A special education teacher told commissioners she supported the concept of the park and hoped it will be accessible to children with disabilities.

Two others speaking during public comment expressed concerns about the potential impact of wastewater from the water park on the sewer system, on Warm Springs Creek and the nearby Washoe Park Fish Hatchery.

Commissioner Tom Gallagher, who cast the lone opposing voice, had also voiced concerns about how the sewer system would transport water from the park to the wastewater treatment plant.

Kurt Wyant, who manages the plant, expressed confidence the sewer system and wastewater treatment plant would readily absorb discharge from the splash park.

“This is a drop in the bucket for the wastewater treatment plant,” Wyant said.

Rose Nyman, a former commissioner and businesswoman in Anaconda, attended Tuesday’s meeting.

Bill Everett, chief executive officer of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, noted that when Nyman first approached him about upgrading parks he was focused on invigorating the local economy. With that underway, he said it is time to add something for local children and those who might visit from elsewhere.

Commissioners had heard proposals from four companies during the board’s Jan. 24 meeting. The companies were Great Western Recreation, Play Space Designs, Dakota Playground and Northwest Playground Equipment.

No one voiced concerns during public comment about a plan to cut down about 17 black cottonwood trees in Washoe Park. Some are near the proposed splash park site and some are not. There had been a bit of a stir on social media about this felling.

During a visit to the park Tuesday afternoon, Joe Ungaretti, director of parks and recreation, said an inventory in 2017 of trees in Washoe Park by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation identified many of the black cottonwoods as “hazard trees.”

Since that inventory, other black cottonwoods have shown evidence of being hazard trees, Ungaretti said.

He emphasized that the city-county plans to plant new trees of varied species to replace those being felled.

Oregon State University describes the black cottonwood as “a fast growing, broad-leaf tree, reaching over 150 feet tall and 3 feet in diameter on good sites. Short-lived. Prefers moist but well-drained soils.”

Glenn Ahrens, an extension forester for Oregon State University, clarified the life expectancy description.

“The longevity of black cottonwood is reported to be at least 200 years and some reports say 300 or more,” he said. “They may be short-lived in comparison to the longer-lived conifers, but cottonwoods have potential to stay healthy for at least 200 years.”

Peter Kolb, an extension forestry specialist for Montana State University, has observed that cottonwoods can be prone to safety issues.

“Although all trees can suffer structural failure under extreme stress such as wet, heavy snow or high winds, some individual trees have identifiable issues that indicate a higher potential for structural failure,” Kolb has written. “In addition, some tree species are more prone to safety issues due to poor wood tensile strength and predisposition to wood decay (all poplars, cottonwoods, and willows)…”

Meanwhile, Everett said Northwest Playground Equipment planned to order playground equipment Wednesday, begin prep work in March, weather permitting, and hopes to complete the project at the end of August.

Ungaretti expressed support for the park.

“What an exciting time to be a little kid in Anaconda,” he said.