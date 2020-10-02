Anaconda schools revert to remote learning, postpone sports, homecoming amid COVID-19 concerns

The Anaconda School District will revert to all-remote learning for two weeks starting Monday after a surge in COVID-19 cases in schools.

Justin Barnes, superintendent of Anaconda schools, said Friday the district is taking precautionary steps after more than 20 staff members — or a quarter of the district’s staff — have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed close contacts, with most cases being the latter.

“These individuals are primarily close contacts but still required to quarantine for the mandatory two-week period, which has led to us having to already send both staff and pods home,” Barnes said. “We have managed to the best of our abilities thus far but we simply do not have the staffing to continue to offer in-person learning until we resume school on October 19th.”

The closure comes on the heels of a recent tragedy on campus, adding to the stress and anxiety the students may be experiencing, district officials said.

“I want to make sure that all families know that we have a crisis team available as well as counselors should you or your children need to come in and talk with anyone,” Barnes said. “COVID as well as recent events have brought about many changes and we at the district are very empathetic to this.”