Anaconda school superintendent's job on the line

Justin Barnes knows all too well that the tenure of school superintendents in Montana can be brutish and short.

Barnes, superintendent of Anaconda schools since July 2018, focused his doctoral dissertation on the high turnover of those who toil as superintendents in school systems across the state.

Now, Barnes’ job is on the line.

Members of the Anaconda school board meet Thursday night and their agenda includes “consideration and possible action on termination of superintendent.”

On May 12, the board placed Barnes on paid administrative leave without publicly disclosing the cause for that action.

Barnes has garnered both friends and foes during his time leading the Anaconda school district. For example, the alternative school he helped establish in 2019, the Copper Academy, has been lauded by some as a path to graduation for students struggling in mainstream classes but criticized by others as a diploma factory.