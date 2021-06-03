Anaconda school superintendent's job on the line

Justin Barnes knows all too well that the tenure of school superintendents in Montana can be brutish and short.
Barnes, superintendent of Anaconda schools since July 2018, focused his doctoral dissertation on the high turnover of those who toil as superintendents in school systems across the state.
Now, Barnes’ job is on the line.
Members of the Anaconda school board meet Thursday night and their agenda includes “consideration and possible action on termination of superintendent.”
On May 12, the board placed Barnes on paid administrative leave without publicly disclosing the cause for that action.
Barnes has garnered both friends and foes during his time leading the Anaconda school district. For example, the alternative school he helped establish in 2019, the Copper Academy, has been lauded by some as a path to graduation for students struggling in mainstream classes but criticized by others as a diploma factory.
In March 2020, the Anaconda Teachers Union voted 69-2 to adopt a vote of “no confidence” in Barnes and in Monte Thacker, principal of Anaconda Junior/Senior High School. The union alleged the two men had “created a climate of fear and dissent in the schools.” Thacker submitted his resignation this semester as principal.
Barnes applied earlier in 2021 for a superintendent job with the Fairbanks North Star School District in Alaska. A video of Barnes answering interview questions for that position angered some in Anaconda because he compared the Smelter City to the cities of Flint and Detroit in Michigan and emphasized Anaconda’s decline in the decades since copper smelting ceased.
Barnes was one of three finalists for the Fairbanks job but the board there ultimately decided not to hire any of the candidates.
On Wednesday, Barnes could not be reached for comment. His current contract expires in 2023.
The school board meeting is set for 7 p.m. via Zoom.