After two hits to its funding, the Anaconda School District is trying to pass a levy for both the High School District and Elementary School District for the first time in nearly two decades in order to avoid major budget cuts.

The High School District is asking for an annual general fund operating levy of $94,999, The High School District tax increase would be about $8.52 annually per $100,000 of a home's assessed market value, according to Anaconda School District’s website.

The Elementary School District is asking for an annual general fund operating levy of $198,596, which would be about $18.40 annually per $100,000 of a home's assessed market value.

Erik Swanson, principal of Anaconda Jr./Sr. High School, said that for the past 20 years or so, the school district has received around $450,000 a year from a Tax Increment Financing District (TIFD) that was leased by NorthWestern Energy. In January 2023, the county effectively sunset that measure.

Gayle Holm, the business manager for Anaconda School District, said the TIFD was sunset because the county had paid all its debts and there was no interest in infrastructure in that part of the county.

“And the way that was used in the budget was to keep mills lower for the taxpayers,” Holm said. “But now, without that funding, there’s a shortfall to the taxpayers and they have to make up the difference in the budget.”

In addition, AWARE ran a special program that some students attended as part of the Anaconda School District, but it decided not to renew its contract this year, and took many of those students with it.

This resulted in a loss of 30-40 students who enrolled in other privatized programs, and because a school’s annual budget is dependent on public school enrollment, the loss of students will be reflected in the amount of money the district receives in following years.

“We kind of took two hits all at once,” Swanson said. He said he doesn’t know why AWARE decided to stop the contract.

Aside from the loss of the TIFD and the AWARE program, the district has seen a decrease in student populations over the last decade, which has reduced funding, according to a presentation by the Anaconda School District Board.

As for the District’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which schools across the country received in the wake of COVID-19, Swanson said the school has been spending them, but they have to be used by September 2024.

Some things the district has spent the money on include upgrades to the Memorial Gym and bathroom upgrades in Anaconda Jr./Sr. High School.

Lincoln Elementary School and Fred Moodry School also received upgrades paid for with the ESSER money, Swanson said.

He added that there are a few staff positions paid out of those funds, including a school psychologist, one of the district’s IT positions and the maintenance supervisor, who oversees all custodians and then does general maintenance on all the buildings throughout the district.

The problem is, “when those funds do go away, positions that are paid for will have to go back into general fund,” Swanson said.

“We still do have some ESSER federal funding, and we’ve already made cuts,” Swanson said, like positions the district has retired or positions of staff that left and won’t be re-hired.

For example, he said, one of the high school custodians retired, and that position won’t be re-hired. At Fred Moodry, he said, a P.E. teacher retired, and the district is now looking at the P.E. teachers it employs to split the workload among them.

He said there’s also a secretary position at the high school that won’t be there next year.

Swanson said that if the levy fails this year, the district will "scrape by" because of the budget cuts it's made. But if it were to fail this year and next year, the district will "have to make programmatic cuts, staff cuts and supply cuts.

“Anytime you make cuts in a school system, you want to make cuts as far away from affecting students but if we have to make drastic cuts, it will reach the students a little," Swanson said.

Swanson, Holm, and others in the district are trying to get the word out about the importance of the levy before the vote on May 2. This year's ballots were mailed on April 13.

The district is also running an election for two open positions on the Board of Trustees. There are four candidates: incumbents Kevin Patrick and Kevin Morley, and newcomers Matt Ives and Sam Jovanovich.