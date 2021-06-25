Anaconda school board fires superintendent Barnes

Barnes tangled at times with the Anaconda Teachers Union.

On Friday morning, Brian Tesson, union president, expressed relief that Barnes’ tenure of nearly three years is done.

“It’s been a long struggle,” Tesson said.

He said the union is ready and willing to work with the school board to help the district heal and move forward.

During a May 12 meeting, the Anaconda school board placed Barnes on administrative leave. Dan Laughlin, assistant superintendent, has been serving since as an interim superintendent. The board did not disclose why it had voted unanimously for the leave.

Barnes’ tenure in Anaconda has been rocky at times. In 2019 he helped launch the Copper Academy, a branch of the high school meant to serve students who were struggling in more traditional classroom settings.

Some praised the Copper Academy, saying it provided a path to graduation for students who likely would have dropped out without that option. Others slammed the alternative school, suggesting it was a diploma factory.