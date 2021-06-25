Anaconda school board fires superintendent Barnes

School board trustees for the Anaconda School District voted unanimously Thursday night to fire School Superintendent Justin Barnes.
The vote followed a closed session by the board with Barnes and his attorney that lasted nearly two hours. Board member Teal Allick was absent; the vote was 6 to 0 to terminate Barnes’ contract.
When the board reconvened in public session, School Board Chairman Kevin Morley disclosed only that the firing was due to violations by Barnes of school district policy. Morley did not specify what those alleged violations were.
Barnes became superintendent for the Anaconda School District in July 2018 after serving five years in that role for Cascade Public Schools.
He could not be reached Friday for comment about the board’s vote.
Morley said Friday that state law provisions about employee privacy prohibit public disclosure about the circumstances of Barnes' dismissal.
He said there are no immediate plans to initiate a search to replace Barnes, whose contract expires in 2023.
In Anaconda, Barnes led a district that served more than 1,000 students. Schools included Lincoln Elementary, Fred Moodry Intermediate, Anaconda Junior/Senior High School, the Copper Academy and the Center for Excellence.
Barnes tangled at times with the Anaconda Teachers Union.
On Friday morning, Brian Tesson, union president, expressed relief that Barnes’ tenure of nearly three years is done.
“It’s been a long struggle,” Tesson said.
He said the union is ready and willing to work with the school board to help the district heal and move forward.
During a May 12 meeting, the Anaconda school board placed Barnes on administrative leave. Dan Laughlin, assistant superintendent, has been serving since as an interim superintendent. The board did not disclose why it had voted unanimously for the leave.
Barnes’ tenure in Anaconda has been rocky at times. In 2019 he helped launch the Copper Academy, a branch of the high school meant to serve students who were struggling in more traditional classroom settings.
Some praised the Copper Academy, saying it provided a path to graduation for students who likely would have dropped out without that option. Others slammed the alternative school, suggesting it was a diploma factory.
When Barnes started his job in Anaconda he had marching orders from the school board to improve the graduation rate. During a February interview, Barnes said the rate had gone from about 76 percent to about 81 percent.
The Copper Academy was not popular with the Anaconda Teachers Union. Union members voted 69-2 in March 2020 to adopt a “no confidence” vote in Barnes and Monte Thacker, then principal of Anaconda Junior/Senior High School. The union alleged the two men were manipulating teachers, students and the community to build support for expanding the Copper Academy.
Barnes applied earlier in 2021 for a superintendent job with the Fairbanks North Star School District in Alaska. A video of Barnes answering interview questions for that position angered some in Anaconda because he compared the Smelter City to the cities of Flint and Detroit in Michigan and emphasized Anaconda’s decline in the decades since copper smelting ceased.
Barnes was one of three finalists for the Fairbanks job but the board there decided not to hire any of the three.