ANACONDA — Hidden behind narrow boards and altered doors and windows of the Starr Block is the story of the most visible and substantial Black-owned business in Anaconda’s early 1900s.

A graduate of Fisk University, one of the top African-American institutes, Lee Pleasant Driver, 25, joined the Army Dec. 7, 1888, and was assigned to the 25th U.S. Infantry.

The Black regiment headed west, and along the way was nicknamed “Buffalo Soldiers.”

Discharged as a corporal at Fort Missoula around 1891, the veteran soldier ran a saloon in Missoula for a time before settling in Anaconda when he was 30.

In Anaconda, his business, Lee Pleasant Driver’s Saloon and Café, changed location a few times, but it was the most visible and substantial Black-owned business, serving a wide range of customers for 20 years.

The final move in 1909 brought him to The Starr Block, which was constructed in 1889 and individually listed recently in the National Register of Historic Places for being a cornerstone of the area’s Black community.

“It served African Americans and other customers and functioned as a focal point and physical and institutional core, of the local Black community, an exemplar of Black achievement, and an autonomous space managed by, and supportive of, African American residents,” states the Historic Register’s nominating documents. “Driver’s Saloon and Café is significantly associated with the Montana African American community during the community’s peak years in the early 20th century, and it closed during Black Montana’s post-1910 contraction.”

Driver, along with his wife Pearl, and their first son lived upstairs while they ran the business. It was within these walls where the saloon and cafe would also be used as a meeting place for social clubs, including a Republican organization, of which he was president.

After they closed their downtown bar and café business, the Driver family homesteaded on 275 acres near Opportunity. They raised seven children who became prominent members of Montana’s Black community, and the family continues to be an integral part of the Treasure State.

Currently a bicycle/skate shop and realty business occupy the ground floor of the Starr Block, with apartments on the second floor.