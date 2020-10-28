Anaconda’s high school and junior high go remote

Anaconda’s high school and junior high students are back to remote learning, at least for the next two weeks.

Justin Barnes, school superintendent for Anaconda School District No. 10, and other school officials decided this week to err on the side of caution and monitor the situation for the next two weeks after COVID-19 cases escalated in Anaconda.

“It will be re-evaluated at that time,” Barnes said. “We will be monitoring staff and students and see how things are.”

For the month of October, cases across Montana have been on the rise. At present, the state has surpassed 17,000 cases, according to the daily COVID-19 Montana testing results.

Anaconda has also experienced a spike, with nearly 320 positive cases during October. Approximately 55 of those Anacondans testing positive are school-age children, based on state reports.

Since school began in September, nearly 500 high school and junior high students have been in attendance, some remotely, many at school.

Barnes said that most of his students have not tested positive. However, some of these students have been learning within class pods that have had at least one person test positive.