Anaconda’s high school and junior high go remote

Anaconda’s high school and junior high students are back to remote learning, at least for the next two weeks.
Justin Barnes, school superintendent for Anaconda School District No. 10, and other school officials decided this week to err on the side of caution and monitor the situation for the next two weeks after COVID-19 cases escalated in Anaconda.
“It will be re-evaluated at that time,” Barnes said. “We will be monitoring staff and students and see how things are.”
For the month of October, cases across Montana have been on the rise. At present, the state has surpassed 17,000 cases, according to the daily COVID-19 Montana testing results.
Anaconda has also experienced a spike, with nearly 320 positive cases during October. Approximately 55 of those Anacondans testing positive are school-age children, based on state reports.
Since school began in September, nearly 500 high school and junior high students have been in attendance, some remotely, many at school.
Barnes said that most of his students have not tested positive. However, some of these students have been learning within class pods that have had at least one person test positive.
According to Barnes, when someone in the class pod tests positive, around 25 students have to be quarantined and begin taking classes remotely.
Barnes cannot predict when the students will be allowed back.
“It may be for an indefinite time period and it may not,” he said. “We will just have to see where we’re at in two weeks.”
This is not the first time the school has shut down due to the pandemic.
“We figured out pretty quickly last school year what was working and what wasn’t,” he said, “and have worked out the kinks to make remote learning successful.”
The school district has kept the Anaconda Health Department apprised of the situation.
“From a public health standpoint we have no concerns with kids learning from home,” said Leigh Ann Holmes, Anaconda-Deer Lodge public health director.
There are concerns, however, for the students’ mental health.
Holmes said the health department now has a COVID-19 mental health coordinator.
“We will be working with that person to address any mental health needs for kids who are remote learning,” Holmes said.
The school is not entirely shut down. The doors are open for at-risk students who need face-to-face instruction and for those who don't have access to a computer.
“We bring them in,” said Barnes. “They are coming into the school and are being taught.”
And thanks to COVID relief funds, breakfast and lunch boxes are still available as well. Students can pick up their meals from designated Anaconda locations.
Obviously face-to-face instruction is the best-case scenario, but Barnes is prepared either way.
“We have planned for the worst,” he said, “but hope for the best.”
