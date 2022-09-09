Anaconda’s Copper Village to host Wildlife Art Expo Sept. 16-18

The annual Anaconda Wildlife Art Expo is set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, in historic Anaconda. The fine art show will display the original works of more than 40 artists from around the United States and Canada as well as that of local artists. The weekend schedule also includes a mix of outdoor activities and vendors plus two evening socials.

Hosted by the Copper Village Museum and Art Center (CVMAC), the Art Expo is a three-day, city-wide event, highlighting the juried art of professional wildlife and landscape artists, photographers, and sculptors. Admission is free to the artist displays at eight different venues in the heart of Anaconda and to the various outdoor wildlife demonstrations at the corner of Park and Main. In addition, CVMAC has planned a reception to meet the artists on Friday evening and a wild-game feed and auction on Saturday evening.

The event is the brainchild of Anaconda artist and renowned wildlife sculptor Fred Boyer.

“Wildlife and landscape art come in many creative shapes and fashions,” Boyer said, “but it is founded in the artists’ keen awareness and deep appreciation of the outdoors and its inhabitants. I believe Anaconda is a perfect place to show these works of art given the community’s focus on outdoor recreation and its access to resources including the Pintler Wilderness area, blue-ribbon fishing, big-game hunting, and trail heads that lead to high-mountain lakes and streams as well as the Continental Divide Trail.”

This year, the Art Expo has three featured artists – Trevor V. Swanson, Carly Jo Moodry, and Susan Malee. The Art Expo also is honoring the memory of Marilynn Dwyer Mason, who died in January.

Swanson, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, is an avid outdoorsman and is considered one of the most gifted and promising wildlife artists in the world today. Coming from a long line of talented artists, Swanson began his professional career at 20, and he was recognized quickly for his unique style. His paintings hang in some of the world's most prestigious art shows, museums and private collections.

Moodry, from Anaconda, uses wildlife and landscape photography as part of her therapy in overcoming a debilitating traumatic brain injury in 2007 that left her unable to walk, speak, read, write, and perform basic daily tasks like eating, drinking and taking care of herself as a 19-year-old. With continuous therapy for 14 years, she is relearning these life skills. About two years ago, she rekindled her high-school passion for photography. Since then, she has captured thousands of photos recording the artistic beauty that she sees in birds, animals, and scenery in and around her hometown. The process and its creative results, she explained, help her find joy and fulfillment as she deals with the awareness of the lasting impact of her tragic auto accident.

Malee, a local watercolor artist, specializes in landscape paintings. After decades of working as a writer, editor and photographer, she has made watercolor landscapes her second career. A self-taught artist, Susan has lived in Anaconda for 40 years and from here she enjoys the mountains, lakes, and vistas of the area and transforms her vision into detailed paintings.

Mason began drawing at a very early age, and built a highly successful professional career. The breadth of her talent shows through in her ability to create beautiful fine art portraits, western landscapes, illustrated furniture and her beloved bears. As an accomplished artist and illustrator, she was a master in pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil and pen & ink. Mason's work has been exhibited throughout the United States and is represented in hundreds of private collections. Her paintings of outdoor adventures depict the nostalgia of the first half of the twentieth century. Marilynn’s paintings evoke an atmosphere that colorfully captures the beauty of the American West and its rich sporting heritage.

CVMAC, which is coordinating this weekend of art and festivities, is a year-around venue for gallery shows featuring traditional and heritage arts, world arts, and Montana contemporary artists. In addition, it offers art classes to children and adults and provides scholarship opportunities for high school students interested in pursuing a career in the arts. The center also is responsible for curating, storing, and displaying the historic artifacts and documents from the community’s colorful and robust past, and it coordinates a summer arts and music festival. All of this is supported through grants, volunteerism, and events – such as the Anaconda Wildlife Expo.

For a complete schedule of the Art Expo, visit cvmac.org.