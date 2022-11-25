Anaconda readies to host annual Christmas stroll

Still feeling full from that Thanksgiving feast?

Well, if that’s the case, Anaconda has the perfect prescription to help you lose those extra calories — come one, come all Friday to the town’s annual Christmas stroll.

Mary Johnston, Discover Anaconda’s tourism director, is expecting another record turnout, similar to last year.

“People turn out for the stroll no matter the weather,” she said.

The night begins, as always, at the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse with a light parade at 5:30 p.m. The parade will then continue on to Main Street and make its way to Commercial, off to Hickory and end at Kennedy Commons, where music will be provided by The Mauldin Brothers. Shortly thereafter, Santa will make an appearance.

The tree-lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. at Kennedy Commons, and then jolly old St. Nick heads on down to the Discover Anaconda Visitor Center at 306 E. Park Ave., for free pictures. Be sure to bring your camera or cell phone.

“It’s a magical moment when they light that tree,” said Johnston. “I never get tired of it.”

According to Johnston, Elsa, Anna and the Abominable Snowman, characters from the animated film “Frozen,” will be walking around throughout the evening.

The tourism director encourages strollers to go see the Grinch, who will be at Donivan’s Restaurant, Pub & Casino, 211 E. Park Ave., or stop and listen to Juniper Creek, a band from Butte, sing some holiday tunes. Some stores will feature Christmas crafts, along with cookie decorating, as well.

Shoppers are encouraged to check out the window displays, many of which will feature live mannequins. Participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m. and include Anaconda Bicycles, Anaconda Ace Hardware, Beautiful Life Clothing, The Little Things, Hoyal Jewelry, Thrifty Drug, Hardware Hank, 406 Gifts & Shipping, Copperpique, Stokes True Value Hardware, Coffee Corral, Dublin Bay Knitting, Pad-n-Pencil, Sweet Home Montana Gifts, Pintler’s Portal Hostel, 5518 Designs in Anaconda, and Giddy-up Mercantile.

The stroll is not the only holiday event planned. In the days and weeks ahead, Anaconda has added much more to its calendar. They include:

—Saturday, Nov. 26: Small Business Saturday will be celebrated. The day recognizes the impact small businesses have on communities across the country, including Anaconda.

—Saturday, Nov. 26: Anaconda’s first annual vintage Christmas market, hosted by Blacksmith Coffee Co., will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 113 E. Park Ave.

—Saturday, Nov. 26: The Anaconda Ensemble Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol'' will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Revolver, 221 E. Park Ave. Tickets are $20.

—Thursday, Dec. 1: Copper Village Museum & Art’s annual “Ladies Night Out” is at 6 p.m. at the Anaconda Elks, 223 Main St.; admission is $10, along with an ornament or a gift. Appetizers and wine are included in the ticket price. The fundraiser includes a live auction, raffle, and 50/50 tickets.

— Saturday, Dec. 3: The Anaconda Ensemble Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol'' will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Club Moderne, 801 E. Park Ave. Tickets are $20.

— Saturday, Dec. 3: Hope Lutheran Church will hold their annual Holiday Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1506 W. Pennsylvania Ave. There will be baked goods, white elephant items, a raffle, craft items and more. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be served from 11 am to 1 p.m. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

— Sunday, Dec. 4: Hope Lutheran Church ladies will host the annual Florence Crittenton/New Hope Pregnancy Baby Shower and dinner at 2 p.m., at 1506 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish to share for the meal and an unwrapped baby gift. The baby gifts will be divided between the Florence Crittenton Home and the New Hope Pregnancy Center. Details: 406-563-7381.

—Sunday, Dec. 4: The Good Neighbor Day celebration begins with a breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon, at the American Legion Hall, Third and Cedar. Sponsored by the American Legion, the cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for children. An open house will follow at the Discover Anaconda Visitor Center, 306 E. Park Ave. The 2022 Good Neighbor will be honored.

—Saturday, Dec. 10: Pintler Pets annual Christmas bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Dwyer Intermediate Gym, 1401 W. Park Ave.

—Sunday, Dec. 11: Voices of the Pintler will have their annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m., at the Anaconda High School's Little Theater. The public is invited to attend.

—Saturday, Jan. 14: The annual “Festival of the Winter Moon” will be held.