Anaconda popular with CDT through-hikers

Edmondson’s trek on the CDT started June 12 in Glacier National Park. There was still a lot of snow, he said.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness was beautiful, he said, but challenging.

“There were so many blow-downs, so many river crossings,” Edmondson said.

Along the trek south he encountered a couple whose long-distance hiking exploits have received high praise in the ultralight equipment community.

“I’m with people who like to push hard miles,” Edmondson said.

Melanie “T-Rex” Tilton, 40, and her husband, Michael “RITS” Tilton, 39, reportedly completed the three Triple Crown hikes in one calendar year.

Edmondson caught up with the racehorse Tiltons on his way to Anaconda but only because he was riding in a pickup at the time. The Tiltons were booking it as they hiked along the frontage road near the Montana State Hospital.

In Anaconda, the three headed first to McDonald’s. They planned to resupply at Albertson’s grocery and then head to the hiker hut.