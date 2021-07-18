Anaconda popular with CDT through-hikers

Rodney “Freight Train” Edmondson trekked down dusty Dry Cottonwood Road Saturday on his way to the Mexican border.
He seemed remarkably cheerful given that he had hiked more than 400 miles since June 12 and still had about 2,700 left to go. Hot and smoky weather had been a steady companion along the Continental Divide Trail.
“I wasn’t quite prepared for it,” Edmondson said. “I got some electrolytes and that helped. You’ve got to listen to your body.”
In addition, he was developing a blister, having recently bought a new pair of Altra hiking shoes at The Base Camp in Helena.
Like several hikers he’d met along the trail, Edmondson had opted to take the Anaconda Cutoff, a route that shaves miles off the hike by avoiding the stretch of the Continental Divide Trail near Butte. That alternative routed him down Dry Cottonwood Road in the direction of Galen, Warm Springs, Highway 48 and, eventually, Anaconda.
Edmondson said he looked forward to rejoining a few other trekkers he’d met along the way and to recharging his phone at what he called the “hiker hut” in Anaconda, aka The Adventure Camp, in Washoe Park.
Robin McKernan is chair of the Anaconda Trail Society and she said the small building, which offers free WiFi, electricity, a refrigerator, a microwave, four loaner bicycles and lockers, has been a hit with CDT hikers.
And Anaconda, designated a Gateway Community by the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, and its residents have impressed the hikers too, she said.
“They love Anaconda,” McKernan said. “Anaconda has it going on. We’re educating Anaconda about the hikers. Everyone is so friendly.”
Hikers’ blogs seem to lean toward positive reviews of Anaconda. The Smelter City Brewery receives consistently high marks, for example.
As a southbound hiker, Edmondson planned to rejoin the CDT near Twin Lakes and Storm Lake in the rugged and spectacular Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness.
Edmondson, 27, grew up in Maryland and lived most recently in Washington D.C., where he worked as a bartender at venues that included the Watergate Hotel. Tips were good there, he said, smiling.
In 2018, Edmondson completed a through-hike of the 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail. Once he adds the Continental Divide Trail to his resume he will turn next to hiking the Pacific Crest Trail.
If he completes all three he’ll have conquered the Triple Crown of long-distance hikes in the U.S.
“I think I’ll be the third African-American to do the Triple Crown,” Edmondson said.
He acknowledged he has encountered few African-American trekkers along the thousands of miles he has hiked to date. He hopes that will change.
Edmondson’s trek on the CDT started June 12 in Glacier National Park. There was still a lot of snow, he said.
The Bob Marshall Wilderness was beautiful, he said, but challenging.
“There were so many blow-downs, so many river crossings,” Edmondson said.
Along the trek south he encountered a couple whose long-distance hiking exploits have received high praise in the ultralight equipment community.
“I’m with people who like to push hard miles,” Edmondson said.
Melanie “T-Rex” Tilton, 40, and her husband, Michael “RITS” Tilton, 39, reportedly completed the three Triple Crown hikes in one calendar year.
Edmondson caught up with the racehorse Tiltons on his way to Anaconda but only because he was riding in a pickup at the time. The Tiltons were booking it as they hiked along the frontage road near the Montana State Hospital.
In Anaconda, the three headed first to McDonald’s. They planned to resupply at Albertson’s grocery and then head to the hiker hut.
The Tiltons said this is their third time doing the CDT, which they said appeals to them because of its scenic beauty, wildlife and scarcity of hikers. Each time they have taken the Anaconda cutoff. They said they like Anaconda.
"It's walkable," said Michael Tilton. "It has an interesting history."
Edmondson also cited wildlife as an appeal. He said he saw a grizzly in Glacier National Park from a safe distance. He also has seen a black bear, a moose, bighorn sheep, deer, grouse and a marmot or two, he said.
McKernan said each hiker who stops in Anaconda and has a positive experience helps the Smelter City gain economically from its growing reputation as a recreation hub.
“Every little bit helps,” she said.