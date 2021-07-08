Anaconda police investigating shooting incident at Georgetown Lake

ANACONDA — A number of shots were fired July 3 at Georgetown Lake and Anaconda Police Sgt. Kristopher Vauthier is looking for witnesses to the incident.
The disturbance occurred near the Grassy Point boat launch.
According to the police report, a new silver Ford F-150 with lifted rims was in the area and the driver was a 6-foot, 4-inch man with blonde hair and a blonde beard. His age is estimated to be between 35 and 40.
Vauthier hopes to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has any further details by calling 406-563-5241.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
