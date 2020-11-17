Anaconda police chief: Girl's safety a result of quick detective work

The police chief in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County says officers’ quick detective work was behind an 11-year-old Butte girl being found safe in Vancouver, Washington after an Amber Alert was issued Monday night.

“They did a really good job,” Chief Tim Barkell said Tuesday morning, just hours after noncustodial parents of Adrianna Carreia turned her in to authorities in Vancouver. “She is safe and good to go.”

Barkell said the noncustodial parents, Justin Taylor and Amanda Carreia, likely learned of the Amber Alert and decided to do the right thing.

“They probably got it on their phone,” he said.

The girl is from Butte but attends a school in Anaconda, and police were called with information that she might have gotten into a vehicle outside the school Monday afternoon.

Officers obtained video surveillance footage of the car but it was too grainy to make out, Barkell said. They did more digging and got additional video that showed a red Toyota Camry, as well as the Washington state license plate, and had an Amber Alert issued Monday night.

It was canceled hours later when the noncustodial parents turned the girl in. Authorities were looking into filing charges in the case but a decision on that was pending.

