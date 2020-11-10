Anaconda pedestrian killed Sunday identified

The pedestrian who died at the scene Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 1 near Anaconda has been identified as Karl Lenz, 41, of Anaconda.
According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, Lenz was standing in a lane of traffic when he was hit by a 57-year-old Missoula woman driving eastbound in a 2008 GMC Sierra on Highway 1 near Foster Creek.
Support Local Journalism
The accident occurred just after 6 p.m., and the highway was snowpacked and icy.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
Jessie Billquist-Jette, coroner for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said the victim’s body was taken to the Missoula Crime Lab. She is awaiting results on the official cause of death.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.