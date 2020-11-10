Anaconda pedestrian killed Sunday identified

The pedestrian who died at the scene Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 1 near Anaconda has been identified as Karl Lenz, 41, of Anaconda.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, Lenz was standing in a lane of traffic when he was hit by a 57-year-old Missoula woman driving eastbound in a 2008 GMC Sierra on Highway 1 near Foster Creek.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m., and the highway was snowpacked and icy.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

Jessie Billquist-Jette, coroner for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said the victim’s body was taken to the Missoula Crime Lab. She is awaiting results on the official cause of death.

