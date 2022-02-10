 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anaconda one of eight communities awarded 'Revitalize Downtowns' grant

HELENA — The Montana Department of Commerce awarded $100,000 in grant funding to be shared by eight Montana communities, including Anaconda, to revitalize Main Street businesses and downtowns. The funding is provided by Commerce’s Montana Main Street Program.

“Part of the foundation of our state and communities is the success of Montana’s main street businesses and downtowns,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said. “These Main Street grants are community investments that will empower communities to grow stronger and create more opportunities for Montanans while preserving the unique histories of the places they call home,” Osterman added.

The Montana Main Street Program helps member communities strengthen and preserve their historic downtown commercial districts by focusing on economic development, urban revitalization, and historic preservation through long-range planning, organization, design, and promotion.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County will receive $15,000 to create a Preliminary Architectural Report/Preliminary Engineering Report for the Copper Village Art Center and Museum.

People are also reading…

Other grant funding recipients are Baker, $8,000; Ekalaka, $20,000; Glasgow, $10,000; Glendive, $15,000; Red Lodge, $10,000; Roundup, $15,000 and Shelby, $7,000.

Montana Main Street funding can be used for planning or brick-and-mortar projects that support downtown revitalization efforts and require a $1 match from the local community for every $5 received. The program currently serves 35 member communities across Montana.

For more information about the Montana Main Street Program, visit COMDEV.MT.GOV.

