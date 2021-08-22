Anaconda native tackles mystery of his grandmother's murder

The book does not nail down who killed Evans but it does propose three possible suspects, with the most likely killer being a man named Cabby Young, according to Ohman.

“Based on the research, especially the coroner’s report, I’m pretty sure Cabby Young did it,” he said during a recent interview.

Ohman, 62, said he believes his grandmother’s case might have been more aggressively pursued by authorities had she been an upstanding citizen from a finer neighborhood in Butte.

Did Theresa Evans, abandoned by husband Nick, work as a prostitute?

“We don’t know for sure,” Ohman said. “I think the likelihood was pretty high. But we would like to think she was just down and out.”

Ohman said his mother, Jeanne, clearly bore the emotional scars of losing her mother so suddenly and brutally in April 1940.

“My mother was only 13 at the time,” he said. “She had to grow up very quickly. She started working at a very young age. She was always very reserved. She didn’t express love outwardly.”